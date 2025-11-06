Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th.
Primo Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years.
Primo Brands Stock Down 21.7%
Shares of NYSE PRMB traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.75. 21,482,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -161.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19. Primo Brands has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $35.85.
Primo Brands Company Profile
Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.
