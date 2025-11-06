CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Announces $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

CME Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. CME Group has a payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CME Group to earn $10.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $271.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,927. CME Group has a 12-month low of $220.41 and a 12-month high of $290.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

