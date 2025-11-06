Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 9.29%.The firm had revenue of $337.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.83 million.
Vermilion Energy Trading Up 8.4%
NYSE VET traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,686,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,008. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.13.
Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.53%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Desjardins cut Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.
