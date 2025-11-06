Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 9.29%.The firm had revenue of $337.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.83 million.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 8.4%

NYSE VET traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,686,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,008. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 47,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

VET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Desjardins cut Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on Vermilion Energy

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.