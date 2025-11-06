Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.450-0.470 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $415.0 million-$420.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $421.7 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of Certara stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,542,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,499. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 225.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Certara has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Certara had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.97%.The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $559,366.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 73,979 shares in the company, valued at $807,850.68. The trade was a 40.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Certara by 3,000.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 394,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 382,187 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Certara by 8.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 376,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 28,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Certara by 29.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 21,099 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Certara by 26.8% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Certara during the second quarter worth $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

