Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 281.67%. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.47 million.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,115. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $218.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on INSE. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 50.9% during the first quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,006,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 676,988 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 28.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 3.7% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

