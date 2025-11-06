BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BB Seguridade Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Zacks reports. BB Seguridade Participacoes had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 87.16%.The company had revenue of $499.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.25 million.

BB Seguridade Participacoes Stock Up 2.2%

OTCMKTS BBSEY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.45. 30,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,202. BB Seguridade Participacoes has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42.

Get BB Seguridade Participacoes alerts:

BB Seguridade Participacoes Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1,065.0%. BB Seguridade Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio is 82.72%.

About BB Seguridade Participacoes

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.