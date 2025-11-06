Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Gen Digital updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.510-2.56 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.620-0.64 EPS.

NASDAQ:GEN opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66. Gen Digital has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $32.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gen Digital by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Gen Digital during the second quarter worth $47,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the first quarter worth $205,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the second quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 9.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gen Digital in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gen Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

