Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. Gen Digital updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.510-2.56 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.620-0.64 EPS.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.45. 6,611,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,052. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Gen Digital has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gen Digital in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gen Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

