Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Sappi had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%.

Sappi Stock Performance

Shares of Sappi stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. Sappi has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sappi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sappi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

