Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.750-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.85. 2,635,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,385. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $769.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.58 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Globus Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

In other news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $584,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,948.64. This represents a 28.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 485.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 761 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

