Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Given New $28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TEVA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,229,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,856,349. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Hara Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 155,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,410,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,414,000 after acquiring an additional 386,668 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,335,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,775,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.