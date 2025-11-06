OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Given New $29.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KAR. Zacks Research raised OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings cut OPENLANE from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on OPENLANE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of KAR stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,570. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. OPENLANE has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $30.93.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.40 million. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.18%.OPENLANE’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. OPENLANE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.220-1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OPENLANE will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 1,927.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,336,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,131,000 after buying an additional 2,221,368 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,623,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in OPENLANE during the first quarter worth $14,725,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in OPENLANE by 7.0% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,925,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,367,000 after purchasing an additional 647,164 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in OPENLANE by 11.2% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,577,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,250,000 after purchasing an additional 461,976 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

