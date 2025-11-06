JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Price Target to $12.00

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.50 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

CGBD traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $11.93. 703,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. Carlyle Secured Lending has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 30.18%.The company had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 7,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $100,168.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,806.25. This trade represents a 8.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Nestor sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $178,580.62. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,859.57. This represents a 47.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 71.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 41,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

