Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTRN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pattern Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pattern Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pattern Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pattern Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pattern Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.78.

Pattern Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:PTRN traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,598. Pattern Group has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $20.10.

Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.71) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $639.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.78 million. Pattern Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pattern Group

In related news, Director Daniel Gay sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $16,926,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 829,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,799,764.50. The trade was a 61.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David K. Wright sold 9,414,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $122,574,003.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,418,585 shares in the company, valued at $383,029,976.70. This represents a 24.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pattern Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pattern Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pattern Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,480,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Pattern Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,740,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pattern Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pattern Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000.

About Pattern Group

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

