JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Stock Price

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 8.4%

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,929,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,420. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $205.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.66 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 73.74% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Clearwater Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 11,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $202,724.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 338,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,914.34. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 136,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,646.88. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 143,602 shares of company stock worth $2,756,283 in the last 90 days. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 114.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 54.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $1,298,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 379.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 89,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 54.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 446,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 157,431 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.