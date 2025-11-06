Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.930-7.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.650-1.850 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,286,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,306. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.58). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Morgan Stanley downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Akamai Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 27,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,070. This trade represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,300.85. This represents a 15.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $917,290. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,087 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 152.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

