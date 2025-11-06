Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.00 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Willdan Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $8.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.27. 454,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average is $78.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.26. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $121.00.

In other Willdan Group news, Director Dennis V. Mcginn sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $775,923.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,605.60. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Micah Chen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 40,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,838. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 416,439 shares of company stock valued at $44,925,389 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 238.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on WLDN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willdan Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

