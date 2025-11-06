WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $566.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.52 million. WillScot had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. WillScot updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

WillScot Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. WillScot has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49.

Get WillScot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WSC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WillScot from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WillScot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup started coverage on WillScot in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on WillScot from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

Insider Activity at WillScot

In related news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $541,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,955.94. The trade was a 28.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in WillScot by 0.4% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 185,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of WillScot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of WillScot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in WillScot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in WillScot by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.