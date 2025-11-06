WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $566.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.52 million. WillScot had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 24.83%. WillScot updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

WillScot Trading Down 6.0%

WillScot stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,985,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. WillScot has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WillScot news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $541,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,955.94. The trade was a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in WillScot in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WillScot in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in WillScot by 48.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in WillScot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in WillScot in the second quarter valued at $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on WillScot from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on WillScot from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on WillScot from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on WillScot in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

About WillScot

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

