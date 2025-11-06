ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1,026.44 and last traded at $1,029.20. 1,067,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,686,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,043.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Erste Group Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Arete Research upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,051.60.

Get ASML alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $941.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $811.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.857 per share. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in ASML by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in ASML by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.