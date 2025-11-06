NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 2% – What’s Next?

Shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.1450. Approximately 69,030,249 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 59,640,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.20 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $8.10 to $8.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.
NIO Price Performance
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 589.46% and a negative net margin of 34.71%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in NIO by 12.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in NIO by 10.6% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in NIO by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 287,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIO by 148.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in NIO by 7.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
