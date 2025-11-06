International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading 2% Higher – Here’s Why

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $315.44 and last traded at $312.7850. 5,692,717 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 4,913,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $292.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,547.8% during the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,608,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

