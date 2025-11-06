Critical Contrast: AmeraMex International (AMMX) versus Its Rivals

Profitability

This table compares AmeraMex International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeraMex International -10.14% -57.15% -7.59% AmeraMex International Competitors 10.91% 4.90% 2.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AmeraMex International and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AmeraMex International $14.97 million -$1.16 million -1.30 AmeraMex International Competitors $3.78 billion $360.72 million 4.79

AmeraMex International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AmeraMex International. AmeraMex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

86.4% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of AmeraMex International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

AmeraMex International has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmeraMex International’s peers have a beta of 1.21, meaning that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AmeraMex International peers beat AmeraMex International on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc. sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Chico, California.

