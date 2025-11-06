Contrasting MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) and Alternate Health (OTCMKTS:AHGIF)

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Free Report) and Alternate Health (OTCMKTS:AHGIF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 1 0 0 0 1.00 Alternate Health 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Alternate Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alternate Health is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $13.28 million 0.04 -$360.50 million ($522.40) 0.00 Alternate Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alternate Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MSP Recovery.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of MSP Recovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -4,375.62% -326.80% -61.32% Alternate Health N/A N/A N/A

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc. engages in the development of healthcare recoveries and data analytics software. It also focuses on the identification and recoveries of improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance spaces using data and analytics. The company was founded by John H. Ruiz, Frank C. Quesada, and Diana Diaz on July 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Alternate Health

Alternate Health Corp., a diversified healthcare company, provides cloud based software solutions in Canada. It offers medical practice and controlled substance management software, blood analysis and toxicology labs, clinical research, continuing education programs, nutraceutical products, and security and control services to the medical cannabis industry. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

