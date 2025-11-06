Reviewing Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) and Orient Overseas International (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) and Orient Overseas International (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orient Overseas International has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and Orient Overseas International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seanergy Maritime 10.17% 5.70% 2.60% Orient Overseas International N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Seanergy Maritime pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Orient Overseas International pays an annual dividend of $7.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Seanergy Maritime pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and Orient Overseas International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seanergy Maritime $147.72 million 1.20 $43.47 million $0.73 11.60 Orient Overseas International $10.70 billion N/A $2.58 billion N/A N/A

Orient Overseas International has higher revenue and earnings than Seanergy Maritime.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Seanergy Maritime and Orient Overseas International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seanergy Maritime 1 0 1 0 2.00 Orient Overseas International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Seanergy Maritime currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than Orient Overseas International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of Seanergy Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Seanergy Maritime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Seanergy Maritime beats Orient Overseas International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

About Orient Overseas International

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. It is also involved in shipping and logistics software application development; container transport, equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, trucking, ship owning, terminal operating, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; operating of vessels; and provision of corporate and trucking services. In addition, the company offers AI and blockchain digital data on network applications, and platform design services. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Faulkner Global Holdings Limited.

