Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $232.93 and last traded at $233.53. 9,168,309 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 7,603,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Cfra Research raised Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Summit Insights lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.96.

The firm has a market cap of $186.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.95.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1,008.1% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 32,893 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 9.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,178 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $14,129,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.1% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,428,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Applied Materials by 7.6% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 501,587 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $91,826,000 after buying an additional 35,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its position in Applied Materials by 83.3% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 77,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $14,128,000 after buying an additional 35,077 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

