Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.69. 65,679,663 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 43,490,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, October 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Bitfarms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

