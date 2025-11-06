Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Down 12.1% – Here’s What Happened

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.71. Approximately 50,948,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 28,787,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIFR shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cipher Mining to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cipher Mining to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CIFR

Cipher Mining Stock Down 12.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.61 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.13 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 3,504,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $43,316,114.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,437,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,970,206.84. The trade was a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,649,355 shares of company stock worth $276,031,364 over the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Cipher Mining by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cipher Mining by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cipher Mining by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.