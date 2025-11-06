Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16, Zacks reports. Sysmex had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 9.35%.The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.80 million.

Sysmex Stock Performance

Shares of Sysmex stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.44. 228,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,734. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.16. Sysmex has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sysmex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised Sysmex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Sysmex

(Get Free Report)

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.