Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Swisscom had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

Swisscom Stock Performance

Shares of Swisscom stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.43. 23,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,203. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.33 and its 200 day moving average is $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $380.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.74. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $75.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCMWY shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Swisscom to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

