Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.0 million-$310.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.9 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Synaptics in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $68.61. The company had a trading volume of 413,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,453. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.63. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $89.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.The firm had revenue of $292.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.93 million. Synaptics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 443,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,744,000 after buying an additional 288,523 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 376.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after buying an additional 156,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Synaptics by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,446,000 after buying an additional 97,018 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 191,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after buying an additional 93,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Synaptics by 472.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 73,848 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

