Wi-LAN (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Issues Earnings Results

Wi-LAN (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.82 million. Wi-LAN had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%.

Wi-LAN Stock Performance

QTRHF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 38,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,571. The stock has a market cap of $91.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. Wi-LAN has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.26.

Wi-LAN Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

