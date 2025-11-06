Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $10.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $3.17, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $22.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 billion. Mitsui & Co. had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

Mitsui & Co. Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Mitsui & Co. stock traded up $10.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $527.48. 5,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,282. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. Mitsui & Co. has a twelve month low of $333.10 and a twelve month high of $530.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $494.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Mitsui & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

About Mitsui & Co.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an trading and investment company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

