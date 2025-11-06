Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Vestas Wind Systems AS had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 23.25%.

Vestas Wind Systems AS Stock Down 0.5%

VWDRY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 228,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,653. Vestas Wind Systems AS has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems AS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Vestas Wind Systems AS

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

