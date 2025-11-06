JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Stock

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GXO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.77.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,680. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $62.07.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 57.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $683,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 23.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.