Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.59% from the company’s current price.

CHH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of CHH traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.41. 1,188,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.84. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $90.97 and a 1 year high of $157.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.66 and its 200-day moving average is $119.54.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $447.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.75 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 575.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-7.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,598,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,799,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

