BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Down 8% – Here’s What Happened

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) was down 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 64,793,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 94,818,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Several research analysts have commented on BBAI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.18 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 269.28% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 11,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $64,082.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 296,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,445.75. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BigBear.ai by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,325,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after purchasing an additional 534,963 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BigBear.ai by 125.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,074,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BigBear.ai by 3,252.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,398,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BigBear.ai by 569.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,822 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

