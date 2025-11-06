SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 9.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) were down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $14.23. Approximately 42,212,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 46,003,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOUN shares. Northland Securities raised SoundHound AI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 2.60.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 73.13% and a negative net margin of 171.81%.The firm had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 118,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,373,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,342,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,852,260. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 70,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,410,480.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 606,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,500. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 785,917 shares of company stock valued at $13,955,610 in the last 90 days. 9.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,059,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,687,000 after buying an additional 3,028,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,830,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,759,000 after buying an additional 679,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,951,000 after buying an additional 708,369 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.0% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,024,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,906,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,979,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,190,000 after buying an additional 72,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

