Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.51. 87,664,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 94,713,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $1.10 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Plug Power to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Plug Power from $1.80 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Plug Power from $0.90 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.54.

Plug Power Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $173.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.97 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 292.84% and a negative return on equity of 90.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Further Reading

