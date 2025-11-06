dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.95 and last traded at C$10.93, with a volume of 793327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.91.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DNTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut dentalcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Desjardins cut dentalcorp from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$12.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. ATB Capital lowered dentalcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. CIBC cut dentalcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of dentalcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, dentalcorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.55.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.83. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.52, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. dentalcorp’s payout ratio is presently -21.74%.

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

