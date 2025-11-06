Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.82 and last traded at $34.87, with a volume of 1724202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLAR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Klarna Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klarna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Klarna Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Klarna Group during the third quarter valued at $46,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Klarna Group during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Klarna Group during the third quarter valued at $295,000.

Our mission is to reimagine how consumers spend and save in their daily lives. We help people save time, money and put them in control of their finances. Our vision is a world where Klarna empowers everyone, everywhere, through seamless commerce experiences-as a personalized, trusted assistant making financial empowerment effortless.

