SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 9.7% – Should You Sell?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.13 and last traded at $27.16. Approximately 86,978,203 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 63,571,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 19.29%.The business had revenue of $949.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 759,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,887,707.50. This trade represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,036 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $284,319.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 275,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,345.42. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,383 shares of company stock worth $3,513,171. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

