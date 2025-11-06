Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 7.3% – Should You Sell?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $235.74 and last traded at $237.70. 65,548,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 49,833,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.21.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 7.3%

The firm has a market cap of $385.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,094,662,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200,850 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after buying an additional 5,915,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $436,746,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

