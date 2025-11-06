Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) traded down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.80 and last traded at $37.24. 72,983,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 103,957,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of $163.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,727.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $1,579,378,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $538,430,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $345,245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intel by 99.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,829,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $677,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 133.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $426,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719,274 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

