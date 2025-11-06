C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03, Zacks reports. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 325.88% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 944,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,938. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $169.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.95.

CCCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,008,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 33,317 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 1,039.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 206,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 188,081 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 3,816.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 492,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 480,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,424,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 700,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

