NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $219.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.60 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. NetScout Systems updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.350-2.45 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 2.350-2.45 EPS.

NetScout Systems Stock Up 7.1%

NTCT stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.25. 876,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,217. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alfred Grasso sold 5,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $137,939.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $806,520. This represents a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Szabados sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $91,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,092.49. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $442,273 over the last 90 days. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,420,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,844,000 after purchasing an additional 207,807 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 724,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 279,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 578,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 406,004 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 136,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NetScout Systems by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 328,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 89,078 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTCT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. B. Riley began coverage on NetScout Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NetScout Systems

About NetScout Systems

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.