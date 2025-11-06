BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.580-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $182.0 million-$184.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.4 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.080-2.130 EPS.

BlackLine Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.82. 1,167,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.02. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $66.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $172.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 13.05%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Insider Activity

In other BlackLine news, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $35,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,534.90. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,925. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,394 shares of company stock valued at $186,026 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth about $2,251,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth about $1,322,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 28.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 103.5% during the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 10,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading

