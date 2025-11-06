Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Parsons updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Parsons Price Performance

PSN stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.12. 1,188,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,632. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.62. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parsons

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Parsons by 38.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Parsons by 176.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Parsons by 1.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Parsons by 433.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Parsons by 32.3% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parsons from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Baird R W raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Parsons from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.40.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

