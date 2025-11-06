Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.99% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%.

Anika Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. 153,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,476. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $18.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANIK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anika Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

