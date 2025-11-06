Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Down 6% After Insider Selling

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $162.41 and last traded at $162.74. 5,064,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 5,383,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.16.

Specifically, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $355,031.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,893,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,011,669.15. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $8,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,942,502 shares in the company, valued at $332,614,617.46. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 18,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $3,084,879.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,777,675.61. This represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CRDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 242.90 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.75.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.63 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

